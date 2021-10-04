Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle reportedly send scout to Porto clash

According to reports in Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Newcastle United had ‘representatives’ at the Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Pacos Ferreira on Saturday.

Simon Jordan believes Mike Ashley is 'playing possum' at Newcastle United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As picked up by SportWitness, it is unknown which player the Magpies’ ‘representative’ was scouting during his trip, however, there were a couple of impressive performances.

Winger Luis Diaz and Brazilian full-back Wendell were on the score sheet and may have caught the eye during Porto’s 2-1 win.

With Steve Bruce’s side struggling at the wrong end of the table, recruitments in January could be required to save the club from relegation.

Mike Ashley ‘too busy playing possum’ according to pundit

After another disappointing defeat at the weekend, Steve Bruce remains under huge pressure as Newcastle United boss as fan chants of ‘we want Brucie out’ once again made an appearance at Molineux.

If Mike Ashley was to sack Bruce, it would reportedly cost him £3m to do so, a sum which could explain Ashley’s reluctance to pull the trigger.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan offers another thought however, claiming that Ashley is ‘too busy playing possum’ to sack Bruce.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan said:

“If he keeps losing games, he will but I don’t think there’s an agenda to sack Steve Bruce from Mike Ashley because I think Mike Ashley is too busy playing possum with other things.”

Two former-Magpies in Team of the Week

Alan Shearer compounded Newcastle United’s misery after naming two former Newcastle United players in his Premier League Team of the Week.

Unsurprisingly, no Newcastle player made his team, however, Norwich City pair Tim Krul and Grant Hanley did make the eleven.

Norwich sit rooted to the bottom of the table but earned their first point of the season following a goalless draw at Turf Moor against Burnley on Saturday.

Shearer also named Hee-Chan Hwang in his team of the week as his brace downed Newcastle on Saturday.

