Newcastle United scouts observe Spain and Bosnia ahead of January transfer window

Newcastle United already have one eye on the January window, and have used the international break to cast an eye over potential targets.

Manager Rafa Benitez is understandably keen to strengthen his squad, despite some positive results of late in the Premier League.

The Spaniard is thought to be eyeing some defensive cover, a wide player and another attacking options when the window opens in the new year.

And, according to Scouts in Attendance on Twitter, the Newcastle manager has sent his scouts to watch some international football during the break from domestic action.

MORE: Peter Beardsley set to return to the spotlight as Newcastle legends reunite

Representatives of the Magpies watched Spain take on Bosnia at the weekend as they assessed potential targets ahead of the winter window.

Newcastle have previously been linked with a swoop for Real Sociedad centre back Diego Llorente, who played 90 minutes for Spain during their 1-0 triumph.

The 25-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Spanish senior side, but has impressed at Sociedad since joining from Real Madrid in 2017.

READ: Andy Cole reflects on Newcastle career - 25 years after THAT hat-trick

Benitez is keen to act quickly once the window opens as he looks to guide Newcastle to top flight survival once again.

He was left frustrated in the summer window as a number of his key targets slipped through the net.

But Mike Ashley's presence at games in recent weeks has ignited hope that the Newcastle chief will be prepared to invest in the squad in January.