Newcastle United see bid for Manchester City midfielder rejected - reports

Newcastle United have reportedly seen a loan swoop for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden turned down.

The Irish Sun claim that the Magpies were one of several Premier League clubs to see an offer for the youngster rejected towards the end of the January transfer window.

Foden has found first-team opportunities limited under Pep Guardiola, despite having signed a new deal in December which will see him remain at the Etihad Stadium until January 2024.

His lack of first-team opportunities had prompted Newcastle, Southampton and Bournemouth to express an interest in taking the 19-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

But Guardiola - keen to use Foden in cup competitions between now and the end of the season - blocked an exit.

The report claims that Manchester City chiefs were keen to see the attacking midfielder, who has made eight Premier League appearances this term, continue his development in the North West.

Newcastle already have two domestic loans in their squad, in the shape of Kenedy and Salomon Rondon, so it is unclear how a move for Foden would have materialised.