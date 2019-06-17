Newcastle United have reportedly sent scouts to check out Ajax’s Netherlands international Donny van de Beek ‘a number of times’.

But the Magpies are not alone in their interest in the 22-year-old midfielder, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur also keeping tabs on the Ajax man.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan said: “This is probably the biggest chance of a move happening. If I had to put my money on a player leaving, it would definitely be Donny van de Beek.

“He is not the No 1 for most clubs – I have seen scouts from Tottenham, Man United, Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle at Ajax Amsterdam Arena watching him a number of times.

“He is an ideal player for the Premier League, he has the skills and a big tank so he can run all day. Van de Beek seems the perfect backup for the big clubs.”

United remain in transfer limbo, with Rafa Benitez’s contract set to run out on June 30.