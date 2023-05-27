Newcastle United will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season along with Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United with the Premier League top four confirmed.

All that is left at the top end of the table is for the clubs to see out their final game of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and Eddie Howe’s side are in London tomorrow to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making headlines with the summer window about to take centre stage.

Newcastle have apparently sent scouts to Germany to watch a rumoured transfer target twice in the past fortnight, which would surely mean their interest in the player is real and strong. Elsewhere, West Ham boss David Moyes has dropped a transfer ‘hint’ that they could move for a Southampton player who has also been heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, May 27:

Newcastle United ‘send scouts’ to Germany

Per an update from Sky Sports News, Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai twice in the past fortnight. The Magpies have been linked with the Hungarian midfielder in multiple reports over the past few months.

The 22-year old has made 54 appearances for club and country in all competitions this season and has scored 11 goals. He has netted twice in his last two Bundesliga matches, scoring one each in Leipzig’s wins over Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen.

West Ham boss ‘hints’ at move for Southampton star

West Ham United boss David Moyes says he will look to bolster his squad with British and homegrown players this summer, according to The Standard. That news suggests a move for Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse could be on the cards with the England international very likely to leave the relegated Saints and the Hammers among several clubs rumoured to be interested in signing him.