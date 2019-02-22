Newcastle United set for April takeover - but it's not what you think

The TV cameras are taking over at Newcastle United in April after three of the club's Premier League fixtures were rescheduled for live TV.

Rafa Benitez's side were due to travel to Leicester City on Saturday, April 13, however the game has been brought forward to the Friday night as an 8pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

A week later on Saturday, April 20, United host Southampton at St James's Park with that game now a 5:30pm kick-off on BT Sports, rather than a traditional 3pm.

And the BT cameras will follow the Magpies' long trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, April 27 - again kick-off is moved to 5:30pm,

The month of April is expected to come at a pivotal time for Newcastle and their fight against relegation.

It was the same time last year that Benitez's men confirmed their top-flight status with back-to-back 2-1 wins versus Leicester City and Arsenal.

Further details, including ticket news, will be announced by the club in due course.