The Keepmoat Stadium.

The club has been given a 3,300-seat allocation for Friday night’s friendly against Doncaster Rovers.

Newcastle today revealed that only a “few hundred” tickets were left. These have been put on general sale.

The last time United had an away following was on March 7 last year, when a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin gave the club a 1-0 win over Southampton.