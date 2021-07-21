Newcastle United set for extraordinary backing from fans
Newcastle United are set to sell out their first away ticket allocation in 16 months.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:51 pm
The club has been given a 3,300-seat allocation for Friday night’s friendly against Doncaster Rovers.
Newcastle today revealed that only a “few hundred” tickets were left. These have been put on general sale.
The last time United had an away following was on March 7 last year, when a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin gave the club a 1-0 win over Southampton.
Football went behind closed doors last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.