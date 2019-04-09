Newcastle United set for huge TV windfall

Newcastle United have been the biggest draw on TV this season outside the top six.

The club has had 19 games chosen for live broadcast this season by Sky Sports and BT Sport.

United are consistently picked by both broadcasters because of the viewing figures the club's games deliver.

Only Liverpool (28), Manchester United (27), Tottenham Hotspur (26), Chelsea (25), Manchester City (25) and Arsenal (24) have had more games screened this season, according to figures compiled by sportingintelligence.com.

At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth, Huddersfield Town and Southampton have only been on TV eight times.

The TV fixture changes inconvenience fans, especially for away games.

However, the live games provide a windfall to the club, which banks more than £1million each time a fixture is broadcast.

Newcastle were paid £21,351,701 by the Premier League in "Facility Fees" last season for having 18 games screened live. The club earned another £40,771,108 from international TV rights.

The total banked from the Premier League in 2017-18 was £123,018,207, yet manager Rafa Benitez had to sell to buy last summer.

United are yet to file their accounts for the period which covers last season.