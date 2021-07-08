Newcastle United set for key off-the-field appointment
Newcastle United have appointed a new head of sports science, according to a report.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:03 pm
Callum Walsh will succeed Jamie Harley in the role, according to Training Ground Guru.
Harley left Newcastle in May. He said on Twitter: “11 seasons complete – 1 Championship-winning season and 10 in the Premier League.
"An incredible challenge and experiences I’ll never forget. Good luck to everyone at the club. Time for a new challenge!”
Walsh last week left Championship club Huddersfield Town where he had been head of physical performance.