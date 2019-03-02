Newcastle United set for lucrative pre-season tournament in China

Newcastle United have been invited to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China, according to a report.

The annual tournament is being staged in Shanghai this summer.

And the Mirror claim that the club has agreed to take part in the tournament along with Premier League champions Manchester City, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle last took part in the tournament in 2003 along with Chelsea, Birmingham City and the host country Malaysia.

United manager Rafa Benitez has preferred to stay closer to home in pre-season since taking charge of the club two years ago.

Newcastle's participation is yet to be officially confirmed.