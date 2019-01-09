Newcastle United set for Wembley visit despite Checkatrade Trophy exit

Newcastle United fans WILL visit Wembley this season - despite the Magpies U21s exiting the Checkatrade Trophy at the hands of Sunderland.

Hopes of a Wembley visit took a hit last night as the Black Cats prevented the Newcastle youngsters from going within two rounds of a Checkatrade final - held at the home of football.

United, of course, could still visit Wembley via the FA Cup, but will need to overcome Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in a cup replay next week.

That would set up a fourth round encounter with Watford at St James's Park, however United have never made it into the fifth stage under Mike Ashley's ownership.

And given the club's fight against Premier League relegation, a FA Cup final spectacle becomes very unlikely for the Magpies.

Now, though, United supporters are guaranteed a trip to Wembley after Tottenham Hotspur's move to their new stadium has taken another hit.

Rafa Benitez's side were due at Tottenham's White Hart Lane on February 2 but due to ongoing liaising with the contractors and building control at Haringey Council over commissioning, building test dates, building control sign-offs and formal test event dates, the fixture has been moved to Wembley.

“I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”

Newcastle fans travelled to the new Wembley for the first-time last season and were condemned to a 1-0 defeat in March 2017, courtesy of a Harry Kane goal.