Newcastle United 'set sights' on first January signing as Magpies 'consider' ex-Liverpool duo as Steve Bruce replacement

Indeed, Mike Ashley is no more and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers are the new owners.

And with that has brought some exciting – yet somewhat crazy – rumours. Here’s the latest from St James’s Park:

Mangers already ‘under consideration’ to replace Steve Bruce

Part owner and director of Newcastle United Amanda Staveley. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bruce is set to be sacked as Amanda Staveley and her advisors draw up a list of potential replacements.

It has been widely reported over the weekend that Bruce will be relieved of his head coach duties after two years in the job.

According to the Daily Mail, former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, as well as Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Rangers’ Steven Gerrard, are among those under consideration.

In a survey conducted by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust last week, 94.3% voted in favour of Bruce departing following a winless start to the campaign.

Graeme Jones is likely to be in caretaker charge of the game against Tottenham on Sunday as Staveley also focuses on key appointments in positions such as chief executive and sporting director.

Former RB Leipzig manager and current Lokomotiv Moscow head of sports and development Ralf Rangnick is viewed as a candidate for the sporting director, the Daily Telegraph reports.

James Tarkowski ‘likely’ to join Newcastle

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is likely to join Newcastle in January, while a move for Jesse Lingard is also being discussed.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who claims Tarkowski is keen on a move to St James’s Park as he enters the final six months of his contract at Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old is believed to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Burnley in that the club won’t stand in his way if an acceptable bid arrives.

Meanwhile, the Magpies could revisit a move for Lingard after he turned down a loan move to Tyneside last January in favour of joining West Ham.

The England international has turned down a new contract at Manchester United following a continued lack of game time.

United’s new owners are also reportedly looking to sign at least one full-back, a central midfielder, a winger and a centre forward.

There are more…

Four Manchester United players are reported to be on Newcastle’s transfer wishlist – Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Eric Baily. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are likely to target the best Premier League players available outside the ‘Big Six’ in January such as Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. (Daily Mail)

The Magpies plan to make Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly their first marquee signing. (Football Insider)

La Liga side Real Betis fear Newcastle will attempt to sign Nabil Fekir having been linked with a swoop when the takeover talk first occurred last year. (Estadio Deportivo)

Managing director Lee Charnley could be retained at Newcastle for longer than the initial handover period after the meeting the new owners on Friday. (Daily Mail)

Reports suggesting Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini could succeed Bruce are wide of the mark. (Daily Mirror)

Mike Ashley, after selling Newcastle for £300m+, is interested in buying Derby County, who are currently in administration. (Various)

