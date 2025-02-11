Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to Mail Sport, the 18-year-old and his representatives have held talks with Newcastle and sporting director Paul Mitchell having visited Tyneside. The Magpies are looking to strike a pre-contract agreement for the teenager, who is out of contract in the summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Cordero but Newcastle have reportedly made ‘significant progress’ in reaching a deal.

Cordero has contributed with four goals and six assists for Malaga in the Spanish second tier so far this season. He is already a regular at the Costa del Sol club and operates mainly on the left wing.

Who is Newcastle United target Antonio Cordero?

Born in Jerez in southern Spain in 2006, Cordero represented Cadiz, Sevilla and Real Betis at youth level before joining Malaga. He signed a three-year deal in 2022 which expires this summer.

Last season, Cordero broke into Malaga’s ‘B-team’ and impressed in the Spanish fifth-tier - scoring 12 goals in 17 appearances. He has also been capped for Spain at Under-18s and Under-19s level.

If a deal is reached, Cordero would join Newcastle on July 30 following the expiration of his contract at Malaga. He would be the club’s fourth European youth signing of 2025.

Newcastle United swoop for youth signings

While Newcastle’s transfer activity has been limited in recent windows at first team level, the club have remained active looking to sign young players with high potential. The Magpies have already agreed three deals in 2025.

Kyle Fitzgerald and Baran Yildiz joined the club during the winter window from Galway United and Genclerbirligi respectively while the club have officially announced a deal that will see Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia arrive from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August.

Salia is set to be loaned out for the 2025-26 season while the club may look to do the same with Cordero should they be able to strike a deal. Newcastle’s transfer business in signing Yankuba Minteh from Odense in Denmark proved to be crucial in helping the club comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules as they were able to sell the winger to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £33million without him making a first team appearance for the club.

The low-risk, potentially high-reward nature of youth signings is a strategy that has been outlined by sporting director Paul Mitchell and his predecessor Dan Ashworth previously.

Paul Mitchell’s ‘essential’ message

The club has expanded its scouting network in recent seasons in an attempt to identify young players with high potential from across the world.

Mitchell said last year after agreeing a deal with Salia: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”