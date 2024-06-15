Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Here’s how things are shaping up regarding potential incomings and outgoings at St James’ Park.

The summer transfer window is now open and Newcastle United are set to get down to business.

Here’s the state of play at Newcastle heading into the summer...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who will Newcastle United sign this summer?

Newcastle have completed the free agent signing of Lloyd Kelly following the defender’s release from AFC Bournemouth. The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal and will join up with the first team in pre-season.

Lewis Hall

Newcastle also offered a contract to Tosin Adarabioyo but the centre-back opted to join Chelsea instead. Speaking of Chelsea, Newcastle will complete the permanent signing of Lewis Hall for £28million this summer as per the obligation to buy clause in his initial loan agreement.

Signing Hall would represent a club record transfer fee paid for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million paid to Sporting CP for Hugo Viana in 2002.

James Trafford

Newcastle are also in the market for a goalkeeper with Burnley’s James Trafford close to a move. The 21-year-old has agreed to join the club but a move is still subject to Burnley and Newcastle agreeing a transfer fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have already had a £16million bid rejected by The Clarets but have been working on a new proposal that will include various performance-related add-ons. Trafford would likely serve as an understudy to Nick Pope during the 2024-25 season should a move materialise.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who would serve as direct competition to Pope rather than an understudy. But the Georgian goalkeeper’s £41m asking price is currently out of Newcastle’s price range and the player would not be willing to join a club unless he was a guaranteed starter.

James Trafford of England makes a save during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 25, 2024 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Wingers

Newcastle are also targeting a right-winger this summer with movement expected West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is admired by the club but a deal is unlikely due to the costs involved.

The club have also enquired about Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who has a £60million release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is another option, though he is more suited to playing on the left flank. Leeds’ failure to win promotion back to the Premier League means Summerville would be open to a move this summer and is valued at around £30million.

Strikers

There is also uncertainty surrounding the striker position at Newcastle with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson the only two senior strikers at the club. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked once again but any striker deals would likely have to wait until later in the window and depend on player sales.

Who will leave Newcastle United this summer?

There is a long list of players who are facing uncertain futures at the club as the summer transfer window opens.

Newcastle must sell players to raise funds and adhere to financial rules. Players will need to be sold before the end of the month to help the club comply with said rules but the club plan on keeping hold of top assets such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘forgotten men’

Players out of the first-team pictured such as Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis will all be moved on this summer. Fraser is close to joining Southampton on a permanent deal after helping the club earn promotion back to the Premier League while on loan from Newcastle.

The Magpies are looking to negotiate an early release for Hayden, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at QPR. Hayden hasn’t played for the club since 2021 and still has two years left on his contract.

Lewis has a year left on his contract and will also be on the move this summer after Watford decided against triggering an option to buy the left-back following a loan spell.

Yankuba Minteh

The answer to Newcastle’s right-wing recruitment drive could lie in a player already on their books in Yankuba Minteh. The 19-year-old is set to join up with the first team in pre-season following a successful loan spell at Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be assessed further before a decision is made on whether to loan him out once again or keep him as part of the first team set-up. The Magpies may also consider a permanent exit for Minteh should a club meet their £40million asking price.

Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh | Getty Images

Martin Dubravka

The potential arrival of James Trafford only further suggests Martin Dubravka could be on the move this summer. The 35-year-old initially left Newcastle on loan as he did not want to be second choice to Nick Pope.

The Magpies’ return to Champions League football and Pope’s subsequent injury saw the Slovakian get regular matches last season. But now Pope is fit again, Dubravka is set for a spell out of the starting line-up unless he is able to secure a move away.

Dubravka has been linked with a move to Celtic though no official approach has been made. With a year left on his contract at St James’ Park, it has been suggested Dubravka could be offered a new deal by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is more likely that the goalkeeper will seek regular first-team football elsewhere following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka | Getty Images

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January as Newcastle rejected a £12.8million bid. The German side are unlikely to return for the right-back, who is facing an important future.

Following Euro 2024, Trippier will have just a year left on his contract at Newcastle. If he isn’t offered a new deal or rejects any proposal from Newcastle, a summer exit is a real possibility for the fan favourite.

The 33-year-old has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. While he would not actively look to force a move away from Newcastle, Trippier is understood to be open to going abroad once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier in action for England. | Getty Images

Miguel Almiron

Newcastle will listen to any offers for Miguel Almiron this summer with the 30-year-old viewed as a sellable asset that would not significantly weaken the squad. An asking price of around £20million has been reported and the winger has also been subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League.

In January, a deal was in the process of being lined up for Almiron to join a Saudi club but the player expressed his desire to remain at Newcastle.

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is another player facing an uncertain future at the club. Although Eddie Howe has expressed his desire to keep the striker, he is another player into the final year of his contract and would be open to leaving if an offer came in.

Wilson was subject to interest from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes

Speculation surrounding Bruno Guimaraes stems largely from his £100million release clause that can only be triggered before the end of the month. Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are three clubs credited with an interest in the player.