Newcastle United set to face Hibernian and St Etienne after pre-season fixture announcement

Newcastle United will face a trip to Hibernian and a home game against St Etienne before the start of the 2019/20 season.

The Magpies were already set to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy during a pre-season tour in July, where they will play two games against Premier League opposition.

Rafa Benitez's side are due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in China on Wednesday, July 17 before facing either Manchester City or West Ham three days later, depending on the semi-final results.

Those dates were already confirmed, and it's now been revealed that Rafa Benitez's side will face Hibernian on Tuesday, July 30 at Easter Road (7:45pm kick-off).

The Scottish outfit are managed by former Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who guided Hibs to a fifth-place finish in the SPL.

Newcastle will then face French side St Etienne on at St James' Park four days later, with the game set to take place on Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off).

The French season still has one game to go, yet St Etienne are guaranteed to finish fourth in the top-flight.

They also have two ex-Newcastle players in their ranks in the shape of right-back Mathieu Debuchy and midfielder Remy Cabella.

Newcastle will then have just under a week to prepare for the new Premier League season which is set to kick-off on Saturday, August 10.