Newcastle United 'set' to finalise eye-catching appointment as Magpies 'show interest' in ex-Manchester City man

Howe is seeking three points as he looks to guide the Magpies out of the Premier League relegation zone following a winless start to the campaign.

But with the January transfer window also around the corner, speculation is non stop:

Newcastle ‘close in’ on director of football appointment

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is reportedly close to joining Newcastle United (Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle are close to appointing Michael Emenalo as their new director of football.

Football Insider reports that negotiations are progressing well with the Nigerian, and there is confidence that a deal is almost complete.

Emenalo’s contract is expected to run until the summer of 2024 – the same as new head coach Eddie Howe.

The 56-year-old spent six years in a similar position at Chelsea between 2011 and 2016, spotting the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

Spanish publication Marca had claimed former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes was under consideration earlier this week.

Magpies interested in ex-Manchester City midfielder

Newcastle are among the clubs interested in former Manchester City midfielder Seko Fofana, reports on France claim.

Fofana was on the books at City from 2013 to 2016, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Championship side Fulham.

Following another loan at Bastia, the 26-year-old was offloaded to Udinese before joining Rens in August 2020.

Foot Mercato claims the Ivorian is on the radar of several clubs, including Newcastle, Marseille, AC Milan and Atalanta.

However, it could be difficult to prise Fofana away with Lens expected to turn down any offers, at least until the summer anyway.

Toon prepare huge Axel Witsel offer

Newcastle are ready to blow Juventus out of the water by offering Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel a lucrative contract.

That’s according to TuttoJuve, who claims United are prepared to offer the Belgian a £190,000-a-week contract, a big rise on his current £135,000-a-week.

Witsel’s deal at Dortmund expires at the end of the season, which makes January interesting.

The 32-year-old has played every Bundesliga game this term. He also worked with Graeme Jones on Belgium national duty.

