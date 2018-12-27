Newcastle United set to miss out on £9m striker after he opens talks with Chinese club

Newcastle United look set to miss out on AC Milan striker Fabio Borini following concrete interest from the Chinese Super League.

Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato claimed yesterday Rafa Benitez had launched a £9million bid for the ex-Sunderland ace as he searches to bolster his squad in January.

The report did reveal there was interest from Shenzhen FC , however according to Calciomercato, the Chinese club's desire to sign the 27-year-old has intensified.

Fresh speculation suggests Borini's representatives will fly to Hong Kong this evening to negotiate a deal, which they hope to conclude over the coming days.

Should a deal be reached, which initial talks suggest it will, Shenzhen will submit an official offer to the Serie A giants ahead of a January move.

Six months ago, Borini had only just completed a permanent move to the San Siro after Milan paid £5.5million following a season-long loan spell.

However, after quickly being frozen out of Gennaro Gattuso's side, Benitez was thought to be keen on handing Borini a route back to the Premier League.

With Salomon Rondon and Joselu the only strikers available for the Magpies next month due to Yoshinori Muto's involvement in the Asian Cup, Benitez wants to strengthen, particularly in the attacking areas.

One player that has been heavily-linked is Atlanta United attacker Miguel Almiron, who Newcastle still remain interested in.

Almiron is thought to be open to a move to St James's Park, however his reported £23million asking-price has saw talk of a deal quieten down of late.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is still yet to break the club's long-standing transfer record paid for Michael Owen in 2005.