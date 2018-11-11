Newcastle United set to miss out on deal for Liverpool striker

Newcastle United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, according to reports.

Reports last month from the Mirror suggested that Rafa Benitez was lining-up on a loan move for Solanke as he targeted further attacking reinforcements.

With the Magpies having been goal-shy during the early weeks of the Premier League season, Benitez has attacking players at the top of his wishlist ahead of the January transfer window.

And Solanke is claimed to have been one name under consideration by the Spaniard, while his Liverpool teammate Divock Origi was another name linked with Newcastle.

But fresh reports now suggest that any potential Newcastle United deal for Solanke looks to be off, with West Ham United now believed to be the front-runners for his signature.

The Sun claim that Liverpool have given the green light for the 21-year-old to leave Anfield on loan during the winter window, and such news has alerted several Premier League clubs.

West Ham are reportedly in pole position to land his signature, while Crystal Palace also hold an interest in the youngster.

Liverpool are thought to be keen for the striker to leave on loan rather than on a permanent basis, which would have scuppered any potential Newcastle from the outset given that they already have two long-term loanees in their squad - Salomon Rondon and Kenedy.