Newcastle United set to 'open talks' with Chelsea legend as Magpies 'plot' exciting January transfer bid

Since then, there have been wild scenes outside St James’s Park, while director Amanda Staveley has immediately got stuck into her role of fronting the new ownership.

Decisions are still to be made, most notably Steve Bruce’s future as head coach and the appointment of key positions such as sporting director.

Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines from St James’s Park:

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly a leading candidate to take charge of Newcastle United. (Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard leading managerial candidate

Frank Lampard is a leading contender to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle boss.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims talks between United and Lampard could begin as early as next week.

The former England international is keen on a return to the dugout having been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 43-year-old handed first-team debuts to several youngsters, including Mason Mount.

Lampard is among the candidates top of the new owners’ shortlist, with Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Brighton’s Graham Potter also considered.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Bruce remains in charge as Newcastle prepare to host Tottenham on Sunday.

Newcastle open Wesley Fofana talks

Newcastle have held talks with the representatives of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to French publication RMC Sport.

It’s also claimed the Magpies' new owners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, have told the Foxes that a concrete offer could arrive in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old broke his leg in a friendly with Villarreal in pre-season but is tipped to return in early 2022.

Leicester paid £36.5million to sign Fofana from Saint-Etienne in 2020, which suggests the France under-20s international won’t come cheaply.

He is, however, said to be a “priority” for the Saudi-backed owners.

Other transfer headlines

Newcastle are monitoring Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Real Madrid’s Isco ahead of potential moves. (@pedrogva6)

The Magpies have asked about out-of-favour Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. He could be sold for a cut-price due to the La Liga giants’ financial difficulties. (Sport – in Spain)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas will enter the frame for the Newcastle job if Antero Henrique becomes sporting director. (Le10Sport)

