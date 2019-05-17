Newcastle United set to rival Inter Milan for 10-goal striker - reports

Newcastle United are reportedly set to battle Inter Milan for an 8million striker
Newcastle United are reportedly set to battle Inter Milan for an 8million striker

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Spezia striker David Okerke.

The Magpies are expected to be busy in the summer window, with manager Rafa Benitez keen to strengthen in a number of positions - provided he remains on Tyneside.

And Okerke is the latest name to be linked with a move to St James's Park after a stellar season.

The Sun claim that the striker is being eyed by Benitez as he bids to add to his forward line.

Okerke, 21, netted ten goals for the Serie B side this term while providing a further 12 assists in what has proved to be a breakthrough season.

Such form has naturally attracted interest, with Newcastle and Inter Milan believed to be keen on pursuing a deal during the summer transfer window.

Spezia have reportedly slapped an £8million asking price on the striker's head and are braced for summer interest.