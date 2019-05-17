Newcastle United set to rival Inter Milan for 10-goal striker - reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Spezia striker David Okerke.

The Magpies are expected to be busy in the summer window, with manager Rafa Benitez keen to strengthen in a number of positions - provided he remains on Tyneside.

And Okerke is the latest name to be linked with a move to St James's Park after a stellar season.

The Sun claim that the striker is being eyed by Benitez as he bids to add to his forward line.

Okerke, 21, netted ten goals for the Serie B side this term while providing a further 12 assists in what has proved to be a breakthrough season.

Such form has naturally attracted interest, with Newcastle and Inter Milan believed to be keen on pursuing a deal during the summer transfer window.

Spezia have reportedly slapped an £8million asking price on the striker's head and are braced for summer interest.