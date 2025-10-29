Newcastle United shut down Sandro Tonali injury concern after 'nasty illness' & 2-0 win v Spurs

Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Sandro Tonali was named man of the match as The Magpies progressed to the quarter-final.

Newcastle United progressed to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup for the fourth successive season as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Headers from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade in either half saw the holders progress to the last eight.

They will face Fulham at St James’ Park the week commencing December 15.

Eddie Howe reflects on important win for NUFC

Howe made eight changes to his side that beat Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. But the fresh legs helped make the difference as they were able to comfortably progress in the end against a Spurs side who had been unbeaten away from home this season prior to their visit to St James’ Park.

“Really pleasing,” Howe said. “It’s a testament to the squad and the attitude of the players. Everyone played with the right spirit, determination, and will to win.

“We didn’t have it all our own way — it was a hard-fought win — but mainly very positive. Really pleased for the squad.”

Sandro Tonali makes his mark

Sandro Tonali was one of the eight changes made by Howe and the Italian made an impact with a man of the match display on his return to the starting line-up.

“He was excellent,” Howe said. “Full of energy, outstanding in and out of possession. Very pleased for him. He’s had a nasty illness that set him back, but he was honest about not being ready, so we left him out. Today was the right time to bring him back, and he looked 100% fit. Delighted with his performance.”

Sandro Tonali injury concern rubbished

There was some concern over Tonali towards the end of the match after the midfielder went down on his haunches with a muscle issue.

While it initially looked as though the 25-year-old would be taken off, he was able to play on, and Howe played down any injury concerns after the game.

Howe said: “Yeah, just cramp. Shows how finely tuned athletes they are. You miss a few days’ training and you feel it, but no problem at all.”

