Newcastle United side confirm new signing as defender cleared to make debut

The former Sunderland Ladies player joined Becky Langley’s squad ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Premier League Division One North match against Norton & Stockton Ancients.

The Newcastle Women’s side officially became part of Newcastle United over the summer and have strengthened significantly after just missing out on promotion last season.

The final game of last season saw Newcastle Women set a record women’s league attendance in the UK with 22,134 spectators in attendance for the 4-0 win over Alnwick Town Ladies at St James’s Park in May.

Plans are in place to play two more matches at St James’s Park over the coming season.

The Lady Magpies currently sit second in the table with 10 points from their opening five games while Norton are a point behind in third.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

