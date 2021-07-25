The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City and Harrogate Town as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Newcastle United continue to be linked with former loanee Joe Willock with the midfielder’s future at Arsenal up in the air.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds that you may have missed today:

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of West Bromwich Albion battles for possession with Luke Ayling of Leeds United.

Newcastle United eye Joe Willock teammate

Newcastle United have been linked with a deal for Joe Willock’s Arsenal teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Tyneside club want to sign Maitland-Niles but will face competition from Premier League rivals Southampton and Burnley.

The 23-year-old spent last campaign out on loan at West Brom as the Baggies were relegated to the Championship under the stewardship of former Newcastle and Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce.

The attacking midfielder – who can also play as a wing-back – could well be sold in order to help raise some funds for Mikel Arteta to freshen up his playing staff at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United youth team striker set for departure

Newcastle United youth team striker Elias Sorensen is set to leave the club this summer.

The 21-year-old – who hails from Denmark – is in the final year of his contract at St James Park.

According to JydskeVestkysten, Sorensen is to pen a four-year contract with Danish outfit Esberg.

