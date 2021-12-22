Newcastle United squad numbers: These are the free shirts available for new signings joining Eddie Howe’s side in January
It is set to be a busy transfer window at St James’s Park next month.
Eddie Howe has revealed that although he is satisfied with his squad, he intends to strengthen when the January transfer window opens:
"I believe in the players – I’ve said that from day one,” said Howe. “Nothing has changed my mind.
"We need to consistently improve. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I do believe there’s a lot of talent in the squad. There are areas we’re really focusing on, and trying to get more out of the players.
"January, there may be one two players that can improve the squad, but I don’t think that has to be our main focus. Our main focus has to be getting more out of the players.”
Here, we have listed the Newcastle United squad in full and which numbers would be free for new signings to take when they arrive at St James’s Park:
Current NUFC Squad Numbers
1: Martin Dubravka, 2: Ciaran Clark, 3: Paul Dummett, 4: VACANT, 5: Fabian Schar, 6: Jamaal Lascelles, 7: Joelinton, 8: Jonjo Shelvey, 9: Callum Wilson, 10: Allan Saint-Maximin, 11: Matt Ritchie, 12: Jamal Lewis, 13: VACANT, 14: Isaac Hayden, 15: VACANT, 16: Jeff Hendrick, 17: Emil Krafth, 18: Federico Fernandez, 19: Javi Manquillo, 20: VACANT, 21: Ryan Fraser, 22: VACANT, 23: Jacob Murphy, 24: Miguel Almiron, 25: VACANT, 26: Karl Darlow, 27: Freddie Woodman, 28: Joe Willock, 29: Mark Gillespie, 30: VACANT, 31: VACANT, 32: Elliot Anderson, 33: Dan Langley, 34: Dwight Gayle, 35: VACANT, 36: Sean Longstaff