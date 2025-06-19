The New Stack site outside St James Park | Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed an extended deal for one of their biggest PSR success stories of recent seasons.

The St James’ STACK opened last summer outside Newcastle United’s St James’ Park to huge popularity.

The club purchased the land on Strawberry Place from developers back in 2023 before announcing plans to create a fan zone on the site.

In late 2023, Newcastle obtained planning permission for a temporary fan zone to be built and partnered up with main sponsors Sela and leisure venue company STACK. Planning permission was granted for the St James’ STACK fanzone to exist on the site until 2026.

Newcastle United strike five-year STACK extension

Although it’s not quite the type of deal or extension we’d hope for amid a so far quiet summer transfer window, Newcastle have now announced that a five-year extension of the St James’ STACK’s planning permission has been agreed.

The fan zone can now remain on the site until 2031.

A club statement read: “Following a momentous first year, city planners have awarded the hugely popular ‘St. James’ STACK, presented by Sela’ an additional five years of planning permission.

“The 2,000-capacity fanzone and leisure destination – located beneath the iconic Gallowgate End of St. James’ Park – was initially granted a three-year planning permission in 2023 before officially opening in 2024.

“Now, ahead of the first anniversary of its launch, the venue has received the green light to remain on the site until 2031 – giving football fans, concert goers and the wider public continued access to its unique blend of live entertainment, bars and globally-inspired street food.”

Brad Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Newcastle United, said: “The St. James’ STACK has been a fantastic addition to the city and we’re delighted to receive an additional five years of planning permission.

“As a dedicated fanzone, it has become a huge attraction for people attending matches and events at the stadium.

“But it’s so much more than that. It has been incredibly popular with families, it has increased trade throughout the week and it has created vital employment opportunities.

“It also provides an important revenue stream for the football club that will continue to fuel our growth on and off the pitch.

“I’d like to thank the team at STACK and our city partners for their support and collaboration. We’re excited to continue our work together.”

ST James’ STACK set to give Newcastle United a big PSR boost

Newcastle invested £6.1million into the construction of the St James’ STACK and improvement works at St James’ Park, the training ground and academy during the 2023/24 season. But with the STACK not opening until August 2024, the revenue it has since generated is not reflected in the club’s latest accounts.

Newcastle’s financial statements read: “The Group is continuing to explore a range of options in relation to potential enhancement or expansion of St James' Park or the development of a new stadium.

“Work is also being undertaken to determine the preferred way forward in relation to the Clubs' training infrastructure. The Group opened its new Fanzone 'St James' Park STACK presented by Sela' in August 2024 and trading has been strong.”

While the official figure has not been made public, it is understood that the St James’ STACK has generated millions for the club and associated businesses.