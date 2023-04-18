After making his first Premier League start in five months in February, Isak kicked-on in March with three goals in as many appearances for Newcastle. In his two starts for The Magpies, the 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park before netting a brace in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He has since scored further goals against West Ham United and Brentford to take his goal tally to eight for the season in just 10 starts.

Isak joined Newcastle at the start of the season for a club record £63million fee from La Liga side Real Sociedad and has now had his recent performances recognised by a fan vote.