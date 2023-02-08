The Brazilian was suspended for Newcastle’s trip to Southampton back in November after picking up five yellow cards inside the club’s first 19 Premier League games of the season. Joelinton was shown his fifth yellow card of the season against Aston Villa – United’s 13th league match.

Any player who picked up five yellow cards in their side’s first 19 Premier League matches was subject to a one-game suspension. And any player shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures will serve a two-game suspension.

This is where Joelinton is under threat of serving a second suspension as he has already accumulated eight bookings in 21 Premier League matches this season. The 26-year-old was shown his eighth booking of the Premier League season after diving in an attempt to win a penalty during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Referee Andy Madley shows a yellow card to Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

He will have to avoid picking up a further two cautions over the next 12 matches or else he will face a two-match suspension. The Magpies’ 32nd game of the league season is a trip to Everton on April 25.

No other Newcastle player is at serious risk of a yellow-card suspension with Kieran Trippier picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace last month, once the 19 game suspension threshold had passed.

Fabian Schar was also previously under threat of a five yellow-card suspension but has managed to avoid a booking in each of his last 10 league matches since clashing with Anthony Gordon against Everton at St James's Park back in October. The Swiss centre-back has four bookings in the league so far this season so would require a further six in the next 12 games to be suspended.

Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson have all been booked three times in the Premier League this season. Captain Jamaal Lascelles has also been booked on three occasions, though two of those came while he wasn’t even on the pitch.

Sean Longstaff has been booked twice this season while Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock have one booking each.

Regular starting centre-back Sven Botman boasts the impressive feat of not picking up a single yellow card in the league so far in 2022-23.

While Newcastle are yet to have a player shown a red card in the league this season, Guimaraes is currently serving a three-match ban following a straight red card during last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final win against Southampton at St James’s Park.

A red card dismissal for a professional foul or second bookable offence results in a one-match ban while a straight red card for dissent is a two-match ban. Red cards for dangerous play or violent conduct result in three-match bans.

The Brazilian will miss the upcoming matches against Bournemouth and Liverpool but will be back available for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on February 26 (4:30pm kick-off).

