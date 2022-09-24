Newcastle United have had nine first team players called up to their senior national teams this international break. Several have already been involved in Nations League matches while others have been playing in friendlies.

There have also been a couple of injury concerns.

Here’s a round-up of Newcastle United’s players on international duty so far…

Nick Pope of England looks on during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Italy and England at San Siro on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Nick Pope started for England against Italy in Milan on Friday night and in doing so became the first Newcastle United goalkeeper to earn an England cap since Matthew Kingsley in March 1901 against Wales. Kingsley was the first ever Newcastle player to represent England.

Unfortunately Pope and England’s evening would end in disappointment they were booed off the pitch following a 1-0 defeat to Italy. Giacomo Raspadori’s second half strike condemned England to Nations League relegation for the first time.

Kieran Trippier was an unused substitute in the match. England’s next game is against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

Paraguay's midfielder Miguel Almiron (L) and United Arab Emirates' defender Khalifa Al Hammadi vie for the ball during the friendly football match between Paraguay and United Arab Emirates in Wiener Neustadt, Austria on September 23, 2022. (Photo by JAKUB SUKUP / AFP) (Photo by JAKUB SUKUP/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden

Alexander Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad during the week after picking up an injury in training. The Newcastle striker will miss the matches against Serbia and Slovenia as a result.

The 23-year-old’s Sweden team-mate Mattias Svanberg reacted to the news as he told Hallands Nyheter: “There is much lost, above all the quality of being able to make a difference on your own.

“We saw him in his first game against Liverpool, how he single-handedly scored a goal, which admittedly was ruled out for offside.

“Being able to stand for those actions against world [class] players, that’s a pretty good quality. And we are losing it.”

Brazil

Bruno Guimaraes was an unused substitute for Brazil in their 3-0 win over Ghana in France on Friday night.

The 24-year-old midfielder experienced a thigh problem in training and sat out the match as a result with a goal from Marquinhos and a Richarlison brace sealing a comfortable win for the five-time world champions.

It is hoped Guimaraes will be back in contention for Tuesday night’s match against Tunisia.

Paraguay

Miguel Almiron played 90 minutes for Paraguay in a 1-0 friendly win over the United Arab Emirates in Austria on Friday evening with Fabian Balbuena scoring a late winner.

Paraguay face Morocco on Tuesday evening.

Scotland

Ryan Fraser came off the bench for Scotland to set-up two goals from corners in a 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Goals from John McGinn and a Lyndon Dykes brace was the difference between the sides at Hampden Park as Fraser played his first match for his country in almost a year.

Next up for Scotland is Republic of Ireland before the reverse fixture against Ukraine in Poland on Wednesday.

New Zealand

Chris Wood played 70 minutes as New Zealand lost 1-0 to Australia in Brisbane with Awer Mabil’s goal the difference.

The All Whites will host Australia in Auckland on Sunday morning (4:00 AM BST).

Northern Ireland

Jamal Lewis is preparing to face Kosovo and Greece in Northern Ireland’s upcoming Nations League matches.

Switzerland