Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes issues cryptic six-word message amid Real Madrid link
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has issued an intriguing message after being linked with a move to Real Madrid this week.
With Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro reportedly on his way to Manchester United, reports from Spain are claiming that the Spanish giants are targeting Guimaraes as a potential replacement.
Newcastle have no intention to sell the Brazilian, with Eddie Howe reaffirming the club’s stance in his Friday morning press conference.
“Absolutely not [wanting to lose Guimaraes], we're trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not taking away our best players,” Howe said.
“It shows [how special Guimaraes is]. Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with it as such. I think it's a compliment to Bruno and how well he's done for us.”
But Howe went on to concede that keeping Guimaraes long-term would be determined by the success Newcastle has over the coming years.
""Bruno has just started his journey with us and we desperately want him to grow with the team,” Howe added. “We want to make the team stronger and him to show his quality even more.”
Amid the speculation, Guimaraes posted a cryptic message via Twitter that simply stated: "Be patient and believe in yourself."
On face value, the message is an uplifting and positive one. But in the context of this week’s transfer speculation, it could be taken a number of different ways.