With Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro reportedly on his way to Manchester United, reports from Spain are claiming that the Spanish giants are targeting Guimaraes as a potential replacement.

Newcastle have no intention to sell the Brazilian, with Eddie Howe reaffirming the club’s stance in his Friday morning press conference.

“Absolutely not [wanting to lose Guimaraes], we're trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not taking away our best players,” Howe said.

“It shows [how special Guimaraes is]. Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with it as such. I think it's a compliment to Bruno and how well he's done for us.”

But Howe went on to concede that keeping Guimaraes long-term would be determined by the success Newcastle has over the coming years.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) vies with Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (R) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 13, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

""Bruno has just started his journey with us and we desperately want him to grow with the team,” Howe added. “We want to make the team stronger and him to show his quality even more.”

Amid the speculation, Guimaraes posted a cryptic message via Twitter that simply stated: "Be patient and believe in yourself."