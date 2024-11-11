The latest transfer talk from St James Park as one Newcastle United star is suggested as a target for a Premier League rival.

Hearing pundits suggesting a number of Newcastle United players should be targets for Premier League rivals is not exactly a new thing for Magpies supporters.

Over the course of the last 12 months, when the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations clouded the waters at St James Park, several members of Eddie Howe’s squad have been linked with moves elsewhere as the United hierarchy looked to create some breathing space within their own transfer budget. Before the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively, the Magpies were said to be considering offers for Anthony Gordon amid reported interest from Liverpool. Bruno Guimaraes has also been consistently linked with a move away from Tyneside over the last year - but now seems firmly at home as he wears the Magpies captain’s armband.

There should be no surprise to see Alexander Isak being suggested as a target for Arsenal after the Sweden international scored the only goal of the game in the Magpies recent win over Mikel Arteta’s men. That header came just days after the former Real Sociedad striker has scored in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea and a 1-0 home win against the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie at St James Park just days later.

Isak’s impressive form continued when he grabbed an equaliser in Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon - and his performance caught the eye of one pundit as former Arsenal star Paul Merson suggested the striker could be ‘the missing link’ in the Gunners side and expressed his surprise his old club had not made a move for the Sweden star during the summer transfer window.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of United’s win at the City Ground, Merson said: “I’m a big fan of this lad. I’m surprised Arsenal didn’t try and break the bank for him over the summer, I think he was the missing link for Arsenal. I think he can do everything, he can come short, he gets in the box, he can spread the game.

“That’s what Arsenal need, you need to spread the game so you can get players like [Martin] Odegaard and [Bukayo] Saka on the ball. At the moment Arsenal are a bit congested, they haven’t got a player like Isak. I’m a fan, I’m a really big fan. I thought his header against Arsenal was outstanding. Big fan.”

Isak will hope to continue his impressive form when Newcastle resume their Premier League campaign with a home game against West Ham United after the international break.