Two former England stars have given their take on a possible new role for Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon.

England should consider handing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon a chance to shine in the lead role in their attack - according to one former Three Lions star.

Gordon, who is on the verge of penning a new long-term deal at St James Park, led the Magpies line in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City after Eddie Howe confirmed a toe injury had robbed him of the services of Alexander Isak. Gordon rewarded his manager with an energetic display that caused issues for the City defence and grabbed an equaliser from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by visitors goalkeeper Ederson.

It is not the first time Gordon has featured in the ‘number nine’ role for the Magpies - and he also impressed during England’s successful European Under-21s Championship campaign last summer as his performances led Lee Carsley’s side to success and saw the United star named as player of the tournament. Former England star Joe Cole believes Carsley could consider allowing Gordon to feature in the same role at senior level after he took interim charge following the departure of Gareth Southgate.

Speaking on TNT Sports after Saturday’s draw at St James Park, the former Chelsea and West Ham United star said: “I’ve been really impressed with him in this position and I think he gives you an option. I think from an outside looking at England I think that’s a food for thought for the manager because playing him there, the pressing was exceptional as good as a pressing performance I’ve seen from a number nine I’ve seen in a long time. There’s not many that buy into it as much as he does and that set the tone. Newcastle were brilliant behind the ball, all of them, but. He was so important for them.”

Joleon Lescott was also on pundit duties at St James Park and is well placed to comment on Gordon’s ability after he worked under Carsley with England’s Under-21s and senior sides. The former Everton and Manchester City defender praised the Newcastle star for his work-rate - but stressed Gordon is arguably more effective in his more regular position on the left-hand side.

He said: “In terms of involvement, you probably get more involvement from Anthony on the left side. He's a winger that loves one vs ones but having worked with him for years now especially in the U-21s, he played as a number nine for us in the tournament. He was player of the tournament as a number nine. He’s someone who want to run in behind. I’ve never met someone that’s so enthusiastic about working as hard off the ball as he is in possession and you can see every actions there’s 100 per cent effort.”