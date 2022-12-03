Newcastle United star hails teammates after Switzerland and Brazil confirm World Cup Group G progress

Having watched their previous two games from the sidelines, Schar was handed a start by Murat Yakin, playing in the centre of defence alongside Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji. Switzerland’s task was simple on the night, win and they would progress from the group.

And that’s exactly what Schar and co managed to do, despite seeing an early 1-0 lead flipped into a 2-1 deficit courtesy of goals from former Magpie Aleksandar Mitrovic and Newcastle-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, by the 49th minute, Switzerland were ahead again and it was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Schar, who picked up a 99th minute booking, had a solid game in defence and took to Instagram to share his delight in helping his country progress to the knockout rounds. Posting a photo of the team celebrating at the final whistle, Schar wrote: ‘This Team!!! ⅛ here we come!!! #swiss #nationalteam #worldcup’

Switzerland will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Tuesday, December 6 (7pm kick-off GMT). Elsewhere in Group G, Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil finished in top spot, despite a surprise defeat to Cameroon.

Tite named a rotated side for the clash with Cameroon, but despite handing first starts of the tournament to players like Fabinho, Ederson and Bremer, there was no room in his starting line-up for Guimaraes who had to settle for a place on the bench. It wouldn’t be until the 55th minute before the Newcastle United man was asked to make his mark on proceedings, with Guimaraes unable to prevent a late Vincent Aboubakar winner at the Lusail Stadium.

Guimaraes was also booked on a tricky night for Brazil who will face South Korea in the Round of 16 after they shocked Group H by defeating Portugal to book their place in the next round.

