Lascelles came into the Newcastle side for only his second Premier League start of the season and his first in six months. Man City won the game 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium as The Magpies fell to a third straight defeat in all competitions.

But Lascelles’ performance coming in from the cold and keeping the Premier League’s top scorer Erling Haaland relatively quiet was one of the positives to take away from the game.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Newcastle skipper leaves head coach Eddie Howe with a decision to make as Fabian Schar – who Lascelles replaced in the starting line-up at City – is set to return from a concussion injury ahead of Sunday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

Although Lascelles admitted he doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench, he recognises the success of the side this season with Schar playing alongside Sven Botman at centre-back. Despite conceding in each of their last four league matches, The Magpies still boast comfortably the best defensive record in the English top flight.

Kieran Trippier has captained Newcastle on the field in Lascelles’ absence from the starting line-up. But the 29-year-old insists he won’t take advantage of his position as captain, instead continuing to work for the greater good of the team.

“I have always been a player that has never wanted to use my captaincy or my voice to force my way into the team,” Lascelles said. "I want to earn it. I want to be the best in training and be amazing when I play, and I want the manager to be able to say: 'He has to start’.

"I'm not the type to go round knocking on doors and stuff. The manager is a smart manager, and whatever team he picks we know it is a squad game.

"We all fully back it. It is a collective thing. I don't think about myself. I have been here so many years, and of course I want to play every single game.

"But we are a squad. That has been the biggest driving force for our success."

Lascelles’ two starts in the league this season have been away to Manchester City and Liverpool. He also led the team out and scored against Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup as well as Crystal Palace in the next round and Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round.

But he has been an unused substitute on 21 occasions in all competitions this season.

"No footballer wants to sit on the bench," Lascelles admitted. "But at the same time, I accept when a team is playing well and has got a brilliant defensive record that is how football works.

"It will never change my mood or my professionalism. It will just make me work harder and I will always support the team.

"Fabby had a little knock and didn't play [against Manchester City], I thought there were positives to take for me as an individual and us as a team and a squad."