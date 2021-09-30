Newcastle United star linked with Liverpool and Chelsea as reports reveal Toon were offered former-Arsenal ace in summer
Takeover talk dominated the headlines yesterday, but there was still some eye-catching transfer gossip involving Newcastle United.
Here, we look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Saint-Maximin on top-six clubs radar
Unsurprisingly after his electric start to the season, Allan Saint-Maximin has been catching the eye of a few clubs.
After Everton’s reported interest in the summer, it seems the red half of Merseyside are now showing an interest in the Frenchman.
Italian media outlet Calciomercato have linked Jurgen Klopp’s side with Saint-Maximin and also report that Chelsea hold an interest.
However, the report values Saint-Maximin at £30m, but it is believed that Newcastle have set a price tag of over £50m for any club who wants to tempt him away from St James’s Park.
It’s unlikely a January move will be sanctioned, however, if Saint-Maximin continues the form he has shown so far, it could prove to be difficult to hold onto him in the summer.
Newcastle offered chance to sign Aaron Ramsey
The transfer rumour that seemingly refuses to go away is the deal linking Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Newcastle United.
It has been reported recently that Newcastle had been given the opportunity to sign the Welsh international in the summer, but no official move was made for the midfielder.
West Ham and Everton have also been credited with an interest in Ramsey who is yet to complete a full game for Juventus this season.
