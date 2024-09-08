Newcastle United star singled out after England win against Republic of Ireland

One Newcastle United star was named by England boss Lee Carsley following Saturday's win against Republic of Ireland.

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon was praised for his performance in England’s 2-0 win against Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

The Magpies star endured a frustrating summer after his outstanding form throughout last season was rewarded with a maiden senior call-up to the England squad and his performances also earned the former Everton man a place in the Three Lions Euro 2024 squad. However, the United forward would feature for just three minutes as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final before succumbing a defeat against Spain.

Gordon has featured in all three of Newcastle’s Premier League fixtures so far this season and grabbed his first goal of the campaign in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last month. That ensured he landed a place in Lee Carsley’s first England squad after the former Everton and Derby County midfielder was named as Three Lions interim boss for Euro Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Finland. Gordon was handed a start in the opening game against Ireland on Saturday and put in a lively display, playing a part in England’s opening goal for Declan Rice in what would become a 2-0 win in Dublin.

Carsley delivered an honest opinion of his side’s performance against the country he represented on 40 occasions during his playing career - and singled out Gordon for praise, describing the Magpies star as ‘a real threat’.

Speaking after the game, the England interim boss said: "On a really dry sticky pitch, it's not ideal for dribblers but I thought Anthony was a real threat. He's carried on his form from last season and he looks a really dangerous player. I thought it was good in parts. You've seen some of the things we've tried to do. The lads have to take a lot of credit, all of the credit. I think we've shown we've got some real talent and we can be really pleased with the clean sheet as well.”