Newcastle United star sits out England training along with Eddie Howe transfer target

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson trains away from England squad following World Cup win

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson didn’t take part in full training on Tuesday following England’s 6-2 World Cup group stage win over Iran. Wilson made his World Cup debut for The Three Lions off the bench as he assisted Jack Grealish in the closing stages.

The opening training session was limited to the England players who didn’t start the match.

Hossein Kanani of IR Iran and Callum Wilson of England compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

But the 30-year-old trained away from his team-mates as he has on occasion at Newcastle this season. Wilson has suffered his fair share of injury problems during his career but is said to be fine ahead of Friday’s second group stage match against USA (7pm kick-off).

Leicester City attacking-midfielder and Newcastle transfer target James Maddison was the only other player who didn’t start to sit out the session.

Former England and West Ham United striker couldn't believe what Callum Wilson did against Iran

Former England striker Carlton Cole admitted he ‘loved’ Callum Wilson’s unselfish assist for Jack Grealish in England’s 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. Wilson came on for the final 14 minutes of the match plus stoppage time and could have marked his World Cup debut with a goal.

Jude Bellingham had played the Newcastle forward in on goal but with the shooting angle slightly against him, Wilson opted to pull the ball back for Grealish to find the net with a simple finish.

Although Cole was full of praise for Wilson’s selfless play, he admitted he wouldn’t have done the same thing.

“I love what Callum Wilson did,” Cole told talkSPORT as host Andy Goldstein responded: “That’s not what you said in there. You turned to Benty [Darren Bent] and screamed: ‘what was he thinking of?'”

