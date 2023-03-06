Guimaraes picked up the award at Ramside Hall in Durham on Sunday evening in front of Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, sporting director Dan Ashworth, club legend Alan Shearer and many others across the North East football scene. The Brazilian has played a key role in the side since joining The Magpies last January, scoring nine goals in 42 appearances and winning the hearts of the Toon Army faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle players Bruno Guimaraes (l) and Joelinton arrive at St James' Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Upon winning the award, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post: “When I said yes to Newcastle, I was sure I was choosing a big project.

"From the bottom of my heart, I didn’t expect to live the wonderful things I’m living here.

"Respect for the team, love for the fans and each day feeling more at home. Thanks for everyone that made possible to live all of this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old midfielder wasn't without competition for the award with several of his United team-mates also in contention. Arguably Guimaraes’ biggest threat for the award was his compatriot Joelinton, who had enjoyed a remarkable transformation in 2022.

Bruno Guimaraes with the FWA North East Footballer of the Year 2022 Award (photo provided by Sir Bobby Robson Foundation).

But Joelinton didn’t seem too disheartened to lose out to Guimaraes, admitting the award was ‘well deserved’.

"Merecido irmao, parabens,” he wrote on Instagram which translated into English means: “Well deserved brother, congratulations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad