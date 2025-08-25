Newcastle United have launched a fresh bid to sign a striker heading into the final week of the summer transfer window.

With the summer transfer window set to close on September 1, Newcastle are still yet to sign a striker.

In the time the window has been open, Newcastle have lost two strikers, with Callum Wilson being released at the end of his contract at Alexander Isak refusing to play in a bid to force a move away from the club.

It leaves The Magpies without an established striker to start the new Premier League season. It’s not through the want of trying with the club making bids to sign Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Newcastle have also made bids to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen that have also been unsuccessful but the situation could still change in the final week of the window.

Newcastle United fresh striker bid leaked hours before Liverpool clash

Liverpool have been the bane of Newcastle’s transfer window this summer with their pursuit of Isak and the signing of top attacking target Ekitike.

It’s seen Newcastle move on to alternative targets in the final weeks of the transfer window. The Magpies have had a £35million bid for Wissa rejected by Brentford with the 28-year-old still yet to feature for The Bees so far this season amid the transfer speculation.

Brentford reportedly value Wissa in excess of £50million which is a fee Newcastle are not willing to do business at for a player who turns 29 next month and is out of contract next summer.

But the situation is different when it comes to Strand Larsen.

As per The Gazette’s sister title, Express & Star, Newcastle have submitted a bid in the region of £50million for the 25-year-old who only officially joined Wolves earlier in the transfer window for £23million.

Strand Larsen spent last season on loan at Wolves from Celta Vigo which included an option to make the deal permanent.

After the Norwegian scored 14 goals in 35 appearances in his debut Premier League season, Wolves made the deal permanent.

As such, Wolves insist that the striker is not for sale and have promptly rejected Newcastle’s bid.

Now, The Magpies are plotting their next move in the transfer window with time against them.

Eddie Howe gives update on NUFC striker hunt

Howe has stressed his desire to sign a replacement for Wilson throughout the transfer window and is hopeful a deal can be done.

But ahead of the Liverpool game, the Newcastle head coach conceded that the club could be left in a situation where a striker is not signed.

"Yes, of course. I mean, that's equally possible,” he admitted. “I think for us, we are still actively in the market but I think, I say all the time, that any transfer has to be right. And for a number of reasons, and this is the sort of to do with PSR, you're always trying to manage that situation.

"So, if we make a signing that goes against some of the long-term planning, we can put ourselves in a very difficult position again very, very quickly. So, we have to be careful with what we do.

"Yes, we have a need, but we also can't allow ourselves to go into a difficult moment where we're forced to sell a player, as we did with Elliot Anderson and Yakuba Minteh, So, we're always aware of that. And we're sort of at that moment where we have to be careful."