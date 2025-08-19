Newcastle United are pushing to sign a striker in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa has stalled in a situation that has drawn comparisons with Alexander Isak and Liverpool.

The Magpies have been in talks to sign Wissa from Brentford for over a month but have so far been unable to strike a deal. The Bees rejected a £25million bid from Newcastle for the 28-year-old last month.

Now reports have emerged that Brentford want £60million for Wissa, who has a year left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium with an option. Newcastle won’t deal with that sort of fee having valued the striker at around £35million given his age and contract situation, but it’s Brentford who hold the cards in that situation.

Wissa missed Brentford’s opening weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest amid the transfer interest and has since removed all traces of the club from his Instagram account. Isak also missed the opening weekend draw for Newcastle at Aston Villa in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

But in both situations, the wantaway forwards are contracted to clubs that ideally don’t want to sell. It’s set up to be an intriguing final fornight of the transfer window with Newcastle’s pursuit of Wissa likely to have a knock-on impact on Liverpool’s chances of signing Isak.

If Newcastle sign Wissa, they would still look to sign another striker before opening the door for Isak to join Liverpool.

As such, Newcastle have a shortlist including several more attacking options.

Newcastle United eye Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is one player on Newcastle’s list after his impressive 14-goal debut Premier League season.

The 25-year-old has only just completed a £23million permanent move to Wolves following an initial loan spell from Celta Vigo.

Wissa and Strand Larsen are both viewed as potential replacements for Callum Wilson, who left Newcastle earlier this summer.

While Newcastle signing either player will impact Isak’s future at St James’ Park in some respect, it would not green-light the Swede’s exit to join Liverpool.

While Strand Larsen would be open to joining Newcastle, getting a deal done with Wolves could prove difficult.

Wolves respond to Newcastle United transfer interest after Man Utd sale

With time and available targets not in Newcastle’s favour, Strand Larsen could become a more attractive option to the club if the alternative is nothing.

As things stand, The Magpies are yet to make a formal move for the Norwegian international.

But according to talkSPORT, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has spoken to the player’s former coaches for a character reference.

Still, Wolves have ‘no desire’ to sell Strand Larsen as they have already sold last season’s top scorer, Matheus Cunha, to Manchester United this summer. Cunha was also targeted by Newcastle at the start of the window but Man United acted quickly to trigger the Brazilian’s release clause and strike a deal.

What was a blow to Newcastle right at the start of the transfer window could end up being a blow at the end too as it has directly impacted their chances of landing a striker target.