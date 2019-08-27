Newcastle United striker backed to realise considerable potential at St James's Park despite mixed start
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is backing No.9 Joelinton to realise his potential on Tyneside – and believes breaking his scoring duck will do his confidence the world of good.
The Brazilian striker’s head visibly dropped following a missed opportunity at Carrow Road, before he limped out of the encounter with a hip problem.
But he looked transformed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he ran the Spurs backline ragged and netted an impressive maiden goal for the Magpies.
On the goal, Bruce said: “Terrific.
“We went from one end to the other, good pass from (Christian) Atsu and a finish from big Joe. He’s 23-years-old, all the stuff that went with it, I was delighted for him because he had an opportunity at Norwich and missed it. We would like to see him grow into the player we know he is. Big strikers thrive off goals.”