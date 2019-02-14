Newcastle United striker banned for two games after diving charge

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle will miss West Brom's next two matches after accepting a Football Association charge for diving in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Baggies striker, on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season, went down in the penalty area under pressure from Alexander Milosevic and Yohan Benalouane in the penultimate minute, with Jay Rodriguez duly equalising from the penalty spot at the Hawthorns.

The FA took a dim view of the incident, however, and in a statement said: "Dwight Gayle will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after accepting a charge for 'Successful Deception of a Match Official'.

"It followed the awarding of a penalty in the 89th minute of West Bromwich Albion's game against Nottingham Forest in the Championship on 12 February 2019."