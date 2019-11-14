Newcastle United striker looking for St James's Park exit route – report
Newcastle United’s Japan international striker Yoshinori Muto is reportedly looking for a St James’s Park exit route.
Muto has started just two games for United under Steve Bruce – scoring in the League Cup against Leicester City, but failing to impress in the 5-0 Premier League battering against the Foxes just weeks later.
And due to his lack of action the Telegraph are reporting that Muto is frustrated and wants out in January.
The 27-year-old was signed from Mainz by former boss Rafa Benitez in the summer of 2018 for a fee believed to total £9.5million with add ons.
Muto, who started his career in the J-League with FC Tokyo, has started just eight games since his arrival from the Bundesliga.
In that time he has scored just twice. His other goal came last season in a late 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.