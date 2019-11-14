LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United reacts following conceding the first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Muto has started just two games for United under Steve Bruce – scoring in the League Cup against Leicester City, but failing to impress in the 5-0 Premier League battering against the Foxes just weeks later.

And due to his lack of action the Telegraph are reporting that Muto is frustrated and wants out in January.

The 27-year-old was signed from Mainz by former boss Rafa Benitez in the summer of 2018 for a fee believed to total £9.5million with add ons.

Muto, who started his career in the J-League with FC Tokyo, has started just eight games since his arrival from the Bundesliga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...