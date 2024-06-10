Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Dylan Stephenson has found a new club after being released by the Magpies.

Newcastle United striker Dylan Stephenson has joined Vanarama National League side Dagenham and Redbridge following his release from the Magpies. Stephenson spent the second half of last season on-loan at South Shields, scoring eight times for the Mariners under former academy coach Elliott Dickman.

That spell at the First Cloud Arena has seemingly convinced the Daggers to snap him up as they look to improve on their 15th placed finish in the National League last season. Stephenson, who scored for Newcastle United during their Diriyah Season Cup win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia back in December 2022, has signed a two-year deal with his new club.

