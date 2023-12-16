Newcastle United suffer further injury blow as defender limps-off in early stages of Fulham clash
Newcastle United have suffered yet another injury blow after Fabian Schar suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the opening stages of their clash with Fulham. Schat suffered the injury just 11 minutes into the game.
The Swiss centre-back strode out of defence with the ball but pulled up feeling his hamstring and was seen to by the physios. He was unable to continue and replaced by Emil Krafth with Dan Burn shifting into centre-back, Tino Livramento out to left-back and the Sweden international at right back.
The blow comes after news emerged before kick-off that Alexander Isak wouldn’t feature against the Cottagers. The 24-year-old reportedly missed the game as a precaution after suffering a minor problem with his groin.