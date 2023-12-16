Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have suffered yet another injury blow after Fabian Schar suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the opening stages of their clash with Fulham. Schat suffered the injury just 11 minutes into the game.

The Swiss centre-back strode out of defence with the ball but pulled up feeling his hamstring and was seen to by the physios. He was unable to continue and replaced by Emil Krafth with Dan Burn shifting into centre-back, Tino Livramento out to left-back and the Sweden international at right back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad