Newcastle United suffer takeover time-frame blow as Magpies to battle Aston Villa for starlet
Newcastle are still searching for a breakthrough in the transfer market before the start of the new campiagn.
With less than a month to go until the start of the new Premier League season, we take a look are some of the latest Magpies and top-flight-related stories from around the web.
Newcastle United suffer takeover time-frame blow
Newcastle United’s takeover is unlikely to be completed before the start of Premier League season.
That’s according to national news outlet The Independent.
Figures close to the Newcastle United takeover saga are still convinced that the Amanda Staveley-fronted and Saudi Arabian-backed bid will succeed.
However, it has been said that they have largely given up hope of taking the reins at St James’ Park before the beginning of the season.
Indeed, attention has switched to the closing of the transfer window on 31 August.
Northampton Town man linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle United
Northampton Town face a battle to keep hold of the highly-regarded youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka.
That’s according tothe Daily Mail.
The reason behind this battle is the threat posed by Aston Villa who are showing serious interest in their 19-year-old striker starlet confirms Kajumba.
Chukwuemeka moved from the Cobblers Under-18 set-up ahead of last season.
The youngster went on to feature in 28 games for Northampton Town last season in all competitions.
Newcastle United are also said to be keen on a deal. And the added interest from the Magpies will likely make Northampton Town’s negotiations Chukweumeka more difficult for rivals Aston Villa.