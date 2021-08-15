Newcastle United suffer total second-half collapse to lose against West Ham in Premier League opener

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

For 45 minutes, Newcastle United were in control and good value for their lead. The St James’s Park crowd, 50,673 to be precise, couldn’t have wished for a better first-half.

Allan Saint-Maximin was at his best. Callum Wilson was on the scoresheet. Wing-backs Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy had United on the front foot.

West Ham were always going to come at the Magpies in the second-half, but Steve Bruce and his players had no answer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar were named on the bench, whilst Emil Krafth was handed a surprise start as Jonjo Shelvey stepped up as captain.

The noise at St James's Park, the first time it’s witnessed a full capacity since February 2020, was simply deafening.

Joe Willock was unveiled to the crowd pre-match and passionately beat the Newcastle badge on his chest.

The 21-year-old wasn’t registered in time to appear against the Hammers following his £20m move from Arsenal on Friday but his introduction would have no doubt sent shivers down his spine.

In a frenetic start, Miguel Almiron cleared Craig Dawson’s second minute header off the line before Saint-Maximin magically set up Wilson’s opener.

England boss Gareth Southgate watched on from the directors’ box as Saint-Maximin tore Rice apart on the right, giving Wilson the easy task of heading home from close range.

That was Wilson’s ninth goal in 11 matches against the Hammers, and you can bet not one has been greeted by an eruption like that.

Bruce’s men were largely in control, Saint-Maximin the orchestra, but a VAR call put the visitors back on level terms.

A low cross at the back post was slid home by Jarrod Bowen, who was initially adjudged to be in an offside position.

The encounter somewhat levelled out from then on, with Freddie Woodman pulling off an impressive save on his Premier League debut as Bowen walked through the United defence.

The crossbar denied Miguel Almiron as his effort from the edge of the box deflected off Rice. Wilson also saw a cheeky backheel saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

But Moyes’ men continued to struggle with Newcastle’s advancing wing-backs, with Ritchie and Murphy combing beautifully for 2-1.

Murphy, who is fast becoming a fans’ favourite at his boyhood club, deserved enormous credit for his header with a precise finish into the bottom left corner.

Chances came at both ends on the brink of half-time. Said Benrahma flashed an effort narrowly wide. Krafth perhaps should have put United 3-1 up as he directed Ritchie’s cutback over the bar.

Whatever Bruce’s side did well in the first half, they did the opposite after the break – accumulating in an utter collapse.

Benrahma was left unmarked as he headed Michail Antonio’s cross past the helpless Woodman for 2-2.

Martin Atkinson then awarded a penalty to West Ham when Pablo Fornals fell to ground as Murphy went to clear Antonio’s effort that cannoned off the crossbar.

For a brief second, Woodman had the dream debut as he saved Antonio’s spot-kick, however Tomas Soucek fired home the follow up.

Rather than wise up, Newcastle were overpowered by West Ham’s runners. Antonio raced ahead of Ritchie and fired emphatically past Woodman.

There was no surprise as a few boos rang around St James’s Park at the full-time whistle.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.