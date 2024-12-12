It has been a frustrating loan spell for Newcastle United defender Miodrag Pivas in the Dutch Eredivisie so far.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has played just nine minutes of league football for Willem II after joining on loan for the 2024-25 campaign. His only start for the Dutch side came in a 3-2 KNVB Cup first-round win over Genemuiden in October - he has been an unused substitute in each of the last five games.

Pivas joined Newcastle in the summer from Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub on a five-year deal before being loaned out to Willem II. The transfer has somewhat mirrored Newcastle’s business with Yankuba Minteh in 2023 as they signed him from Odense before loaning him out to Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a successful loan spell in the Netherlands, Newcastle were reluctantly able to sell Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million in a deal that proved crucial in helping the club satisfy Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules.

But to say Pivas’ loan spell hasn’t gone according to plan would be putting it lightly. The teenager was banned from training with Willem II for over two weeks due to not having the appropriate work permit documentation in place.

Without the work permit, Pivas could not represent Willem in a professional capacity, meaning he could not even train individually at the club’s training ground. As a result, Pivas returned to Serbia to train with his former club Jedinstvo in order to maintain his fitness.

It also gave him the chance to report to the Dutch embassy in Belgrade to complete formalities as his work permit was processed. More than two weeks after signing for the club, Pivas was eventually cleared to train and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willem currently sit 12th in the Eredivisie with Pivas’ lack of minutes no doubt a concern to Newcastle. It was hoped the defender would be able to establish himself while out on loan, increasing his value with the view to being around the first team in the future.

While Pivas is yet to make a real impact this season, he has been backed to be a successful transfer for Newcastle by former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness.

"I think he’ll be able to come back to Newcastle next year,” Wyness told Football Insider. “He’s now playing for Willem II in the Netherlands, his issues with work permits have been resolved.

“He’s been selected for the national team setup in Serbia as well. Pivas will be playing at a good level, getting good experience – and that’s what a normal 19-year-old signing would be doing anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it will work out okay for him. I called my contact in Holland about him, and he says he is looking like a proper player. It could be a really good signing for Newcastle going forward.”

Following his arrival at Newcastle, Pivas told the club website: “It’s absolutely unbelievable to join such a big club like Newcastle United and I cannot wait to get started. I see the project of the club and it looks great which helped convince me to sign for Newcastle.

“I see the young players have developed very well here and I would like to do the same - to develop and get into Newcastle's first team. I’m very excited and I can’t wait to begin.”