Newcastle United’s first summer signing is set to be made official next week.

Sources in Spain have claimed that Newcastle’s free transfer of Antonio Cordero from Malaga will be completed next week following the end of the La Liga 2 season.

The 18-year-old winger has scored six goals and assisted seven in 37 appearances for Malaga in the Spanish second tier this season. Sources in Spain have claimed the youngster has also agreed a five-year professional contract at Newcastle.

Despite his contract at Malaga on June 30, leading Spanish outlet MARCA claimed that Cordero will ‘officially’ become a Newcastle player next week.

Newcastle United fight off strong competition to sign Antonio Cordero

Cordero was subject to transfer interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Portuguese side Porto, as his contract at Malaga ran down.

But The Magpies were able to swoop and agree a deal after inviting Cordero, his family and representatives over to Tyneside earlier this year in a bid to convince him to make the switch.

His contract at St James’ Park will run through to June 2030, though he may have to be patient for a first-team opportunity.

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open to Antonio Cordero & co

When asked about the upcoming signings of players like Cordero and Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I just focus on the first-team recruitment and those who are coming into my squad,” Howe said when asked about the incoming players. “In terms of the other players [at youth level], that is left to other people, and it is very difficult to give the time, energy, and detail needed to cover that.

"But it is important that we do sign underneath the first-team squad, and we do strengthen in those areas. So that we give ourselves the best chance long-term and financially. And also give those players an opportunity."

But Howe is keen to have a pathway in place to allow young players to develop through the academy system and into a first-team environment like Lewis Miley. Leaving the door open for young additions such as Cordero and Salia in the seasons to come.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."

Antonio Cordero set to be loaned out by Newcastle United

Cordero and Salia will almost certainly spend the 2025-26 season on loan away from Newcastle rather than with the first-team or Under-21s squad. The Magpies previously had success sending Yankuba Minteh out on loan to Feyenoord straight after signing him from Odense in 2023.

Despite Minteh not playing a game for Newcastle, he was sold by the club for a significant profit to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million last summer. It was a deal that helped Newcastle comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction.

Cordero has been linked with a move to Dutch club Ajax for the upcoming season, while a return to Malaga on loan also hasn’t been ruled out. Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle.