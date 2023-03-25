Much like their previous three transfer windows under new ownership, the Magpies will likely attack the market once again this summer. Hopes of qualifying for the Champions League could aid them attract some players that may be viewed as ‘out of reach’ at the moment, but any European football would be a major benefit for them in the market.

But just who will they look to add this summer, which players could leave and what has Eddie Howe said about their potential approach to business this summer? Here, we take a look:

Which players could leave the club?

Before any incoming deals can be sanctioned, the club must trim the squad. Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie and Matty Longstaff are all out of contract in the summer and are likely to leave the club.

Ciaran Clark, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United, is also out of contract in the summer and likely to depart. Elsewhere, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser are set to leave.

Which players could join the club?

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have been linked with signing a whole host of players this summer. The Athletic recently highlighted 18 players that the Magpies will target when the window opens - a list that included a fair few familiar names.

Chief among them are Leicester City’s James Maddison who they targeted throughout last year’s summer window. Maddison has starred for the Foxes this season and would be a fantastic addition to Newcastle if they can seal a deal for him this summer.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi were also listed as potential options for Newcastle. Some other names included Ruben Neves and Moises Caicedo - although signing the duo this summer isn’t viewed as a likely prospect at this stage.

What positions will Newcastle United aim to strengthen?

Newcastle United will target the signing of James Maddison once again this summer. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle will look to strengthen in all areas and as seen last summer with their purchase of Alexander Isak, will move for one of their ‘top targets’ if they become available. Newcastle are almost certainly in the market for a left-back and another midfielder this summer. Someone to play a ‘no.6’ role in midfield will be prioritised, as will an out-and-out left-back to provide competition.

What has Eddie Howe said about potential business this summer?

Earlier this month, Howe revealed the ‘profile’ of players that the club were keen to add to his squad. “They're all young players and really talented young players, so that’s the type of future that we want. We want good technical players with athletic profiles to hopefully take the team forward, so we're really pleased with the contribution of all those players."

This was in-line with his admission last summer that the club are beginning to target younger players. Howe said: "I believe in young players, regardless of whether they are in our academy or if we sign them.

"Certainly, that's part of where this club needs to be for the future with transfer fees because we know how high they can be and the cost.