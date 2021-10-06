Newcastle United Supporters Trust set to contact Premier League over takeover survey results

As well as Bruce’s future, the annual survey also addressed the ongoing takeover bid involving PCP Partners, The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

The consortium first agreed a £300million+ deal to buy the Magpies in March 2020 but the bid has stood still after the Premier League refuse to pass it through their Owners’ and Directors’ test.

Mike Ashley has launched two legal challenges against the EPL, arbitration – to begin on January 3 – and the Competition Appeal Tribunal case, where the outcome of the initial hearing is yet to be decided.

What was clear from the NUST survey is 93.8% of members remain in favour of the takeover being approved. However, confidence in that happening stands at 69.5%.

A whopping 98% are dissatisfied with the EPL and their claims they have sought to protect Newcastle United throughout the takeover process.

Furthermore, an almost unanimous 99% of members are unhappy with the lack of transparency.

NUST noted: “The Trust Board has made its position clear, that it does not believe the Premier League is fit for purpose or fit to govern itself.”

They added: “We will relay these results to the Premier League and to the governments’ fan-led review of football governance.

“We will continue to seek further clarification as to how the Premier League believe Newcastle United have been protected in this matter.

"For at least 18 months this has dragged on with little to no answers as to why it has yet to find a conclusion.

“More must be done by those involved to find a conclusion as soon as possible before or immediately after arbitration in early January 2022.”

On the Owners and Directors’ test, NUST said: “The Premier League told NUST in August 2020 it was seeking to make changes to the test, and we will seek further information on any progress in this area.

“The fan-led review into football governance may prove to be the deciding factor in enforcing the change that is needed.”

